Swiss National Bank Sells 10,600 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,870,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,543,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,705,000 after acquiring an additional 592,901 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,177 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. G.Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

PTEN stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

