Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

ACC opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

