Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after buying an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,432,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

