Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

