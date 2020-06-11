Van ECK Associates Corp Has $54,000 Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

