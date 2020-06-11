Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,700,339 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,700,339 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

