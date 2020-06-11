Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,328 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of Hibbett Sports worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 252.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 46.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIBB opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

