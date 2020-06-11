Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 590,749 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,749 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $193,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,278 shares of company stock worth $8,354,806. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.