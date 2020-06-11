Citigroup Inc. Sells 94,719 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

