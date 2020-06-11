Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $62,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Eight Capital downgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

