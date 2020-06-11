Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TransAlta by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 397,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,439 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.