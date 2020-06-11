Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,915 Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 73.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.