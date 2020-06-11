Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,052 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.02.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

