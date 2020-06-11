Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $202,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $93,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

