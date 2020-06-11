Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Insurance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 484,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 174,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

