Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,291 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $13,361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $5,219,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stantec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 766,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.