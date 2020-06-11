Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 29,523 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,523 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

