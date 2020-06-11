Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

