Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,578 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,023,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $8,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of UE stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.47. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

