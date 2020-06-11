Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,658 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Msci by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Msci by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $331.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.48 and a 200 day moving average of $291.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

