Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.