Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of City Office REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 894.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 882,503 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 416,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. City Office REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

