Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $355.78 million, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

