BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,438,000.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,292,194 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

