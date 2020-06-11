16,359 Shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Twin River Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRWH stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

