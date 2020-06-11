19,882 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

See Also: What is a bull market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in Stantec Inc.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in Stantec Inc.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 29,523 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 29,523 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Aon PLC Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd
Aon PLC Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,578 Urban Edge Properties
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,578 Urban Edge Properties
500 Shares in Shopify Inc Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd
500 Shares in Shopify Inc Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report