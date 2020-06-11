19,882 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

