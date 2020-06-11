19,515 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,060,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HST opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

