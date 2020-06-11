Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $214,000 in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Arcosa by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

