Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,004 SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

SKM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.