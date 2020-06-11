Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,304 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

