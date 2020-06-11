Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

