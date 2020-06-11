Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.35

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.35 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 29155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,441.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

