Citigroup Inc. Purchases 16,101 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Model N worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $938,627 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODN opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

