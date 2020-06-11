Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

In related news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

