Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,850 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 918,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 199,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 196,588 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 798,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

