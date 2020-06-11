Citigroup Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 196.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $34.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,191. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

