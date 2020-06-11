Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 243,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 65,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

THRM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.39. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

