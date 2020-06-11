Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $90.67 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

