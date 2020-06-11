Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. State Street Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.