First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

