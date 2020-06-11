James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of James River Group worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in James River Group by 5,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 412,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 938.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

