Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,248 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2,443.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.