Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,646,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $101.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

