Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 61.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.