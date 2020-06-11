Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 151.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

NYSE QTS opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

