1,450 Shares in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

