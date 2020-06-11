Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

