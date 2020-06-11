Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $31,000 in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 944,433 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 476,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

