Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,527 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Bank of Hawaii worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

