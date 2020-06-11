Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.04% of Cabot worth $44,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after buying an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 18.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

